Vereeniging pupil dies after being run over by bus while trying to board

The Education Department said the teenager from Meyerton High School was boarding the scholar transport when it accidentally rode over him.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 11 pupil has died after he was run over by a school bus in Vereeniging.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances that led to the schoolboy’s death.

“The incident occurred in the morning where the pupils were boarding the department’s scholar transport bus to school. It is reported that the pupil was fatally trampled by the bus as he was trying to board.”