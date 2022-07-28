Ukrainian President and wife receive backlash over Vogue cover

Some people believe that the couple crossed a line with the Vogue cover

JOHANNESBURG - There is a lot of controversy surrounding Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife Olena Zelenska's cover of Vogue. Many people feel the couple have crossed the line into vanity.

For the past 5 months, the Ukrainian war has been in the news as Russian forces invaded Ukraine and Belarus. In total, 48-thousand people died and approximately 13-thousand were injured.

The image on Vogue magazine's digital cover shows the couple sitting close together. Another image from their photoshoot shows them holding hands. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz took the photographs. The images were uploaded to Olena Zelenska's Instagram account.

The first lady said that her image is representative of all Ukrainian women.

"I would like you to see every Ukrainian woman here, in my place. Who fights, volunteers, settles in a refugee camp, does her job under the sound of a siren, holds on under the occupation. She has the right and deserves to be on the covers of the whole world. Each of you, fellow Ukrainian women, is now the face and cover of our country", said Olena.

The Vogue cover has outraged some people. Twitter users had the following to say: