Three suspects appear in Cape court over farm murder

Moeketsi Hlaudi, Kekekso Ntsabisa and Thabiso Ramollo have been implicated in the deadly attack on 55-year-old Bonnievale farmer, Tool Wessels in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have appeared in the Bonnievale Magistrates Court in connection with a farm murder following their extradition from Lesotho.

His wife - who was severely injured - managed to escape their attackers to seek help.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The court has heard the accused who were seasonal workers on the Kapteinsdrift Farm in Bonnievale planned the attack on Tool and Liezel Wessels in May 2019.

They're accused of torturing the couple by stabbing, beating and throwing boiling water at them.

Only one suspect Ntabanyane Tlali was arrested after the attack and his case was still pending in the Western Cape High Court.

In 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) formally lodged an extradition request to the Kingdom of Lesotho for the remaining accused, who fled immediately after the attack to be brought to South Africa to face charges.

The NPA said the green light was finally given to transport the accused to the country following a lengthy extradition enquiry in Lesotho.

The matter has been postponed to next Wednesday for the accused to inform the court whether they intend to apply for bail.