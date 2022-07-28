Ramaphosa: ANC wants to hold those implicated in state capture accountable

The president addressed a glitzy ANC gala dinner last night ahead of the party's sixth national policy conference commencing on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the governing party wants to be popular again by holding accountable those involved in state capture.

The president addressed a glitzy ANC gala dinner last night ahead of the party's sixth national policy conference commencing on Thursday.

He told party-goers that the ANC has already made several achievements in addressing state capture.

The state capture commission report implicated several high-ranking members of the ANC including former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa said the party has used the last four years to address state capture and is currently stabilising state-owned enterprises.

"We are undertaking a thorough assessment of the state capture commission report as part of our effort to correct the mistakes that have been made and to restore the ANC as a credible, ethical and popular agent of fundamental change".

Ramaphosa said the ANC has committed to rooting out corruption by reviewing its cadre deployment policy and party funding practices among other issues.

ANC members implicated in state capture have been asked to approach the party's integrity commission within two months.