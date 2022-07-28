Numsa intends to approach Labour Appeal Court to challenge congress interdict

The Labour Court dismissed the union's application for leave to appeal against an earlier interdict.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday said it intends to approach the Labour Appeal Court for direct access in a matter relating to its congress. That's after the Labour Court dismissed the union's application for leave to appeal against an earlier interdict.

In a statement released on Thursday, Numsa said it hopes to set aside the entire judgment interdicting it from proceeding with the congress.

Meanwhile, the Labour Court has expressed that it is not at ease about the union's decision to push ahead with its elective congress calling it unwise. The gathering concluded with the election of new office bearers despite the court interdict. Numsa said it believes the court was wrong to interdict the gathering.

Factionalism overshadowed the union’s 11th national congress. The deep divisions have caused animosity among its members with problems at Numsa unlikely to die down. Snakes, hired guns and enemy agents; these are just some of the terms Numsa’s leadership have used to describe those who they say are behind a plot to destroy the union.

President Andrew Chirwa said the union will not bow down to pressure from those intent on a smear campaign.

“We have no proof, but we suspect that some of the leadership in Saftu is behind the comrades that are here.”

After nearly a six-year wait, regions have finally elected new leaders. The hope is that those elected to power will lead from the front and prevent further divisions.

NOTHING TO HIDE

Chirwa said he is willing to subject himself to a lifestyle audit amid allegations of corruption by the union’s leaders.

Disgruntled Numsa members and regional leaders who were suspended before the congress even commenced and pushed for the Labour Court interdict say those in power, like Chirwa, have not been transparent about the use of union funds and their investments.

Chirwa said they have nothing to hide: “This is nothing about an investment arm and forensic what, we are not against that, but the union must take the decision that there is a need. We can see that the lifestyle audit is targeted at national leadership… what is that for?”