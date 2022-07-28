Numsa confirms it forged ahead with congress in contempt of court order An earlier Labour Court ruling shut the door on an appeal against an earlier interdict. NUMSA

Labour Court

Andrew Chirwa CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has confirmed it went ahead with its congress in contempt of a court order because it believes the Labour Court was wrong and they are right. An earlier Labour Court ruling shut the door on an appeal against an earlier interdict. Speaking to the media for the first time since the national congress that descended into chaos, Numsa’s president Andrew Chirwa cast aspersions about the objectivity of Judge Graham Moshoana. NUMSA delegates at our 11th National Congress today #InsimbiAyigobi #NUMSACongress #WorkersParliament pic.twitter.com/mSfWNokzOv NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) July 28, 2022 BREAKING NEWS: #NumsaCongress The Labour Court has dismissed Numsas leave to appeal application against the interdicting of its congress.



In the ruling, Judge G Moshoana says Numsas decision to continue with the congress despite the interdict was unguided and unwise. TTM pic.twitter.com/hXppMeOZEm EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2022

Moshoana described as disturbing the fact that Numsa proceeded with the congress in contempt of the court order he issued, saying the decision was unwise as the courts have the final say.

At the same time, Numsa's Western Cape region is calling for the congress to be cancelled. The region has labelled the 11th national congress as an unlawful gathering.

However, some delegates say that they now face a security risk as the region is determined to cause chaos at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Some Numsa delegates are raising concerns about those calling for a premature end to the national congress.

But Western Cape representative Vuyo Lufele said they have every right to protest: “They are outside, what do we do, they are forcing themselves here where is your security? The ruling is clear that they must comply fully with the judgment and secondly, they made an application for leave to appeal to court and on that basis, they thought it is easy for them that they can continue with the congress.”

Meanwhile, Numsa has vowed not to go down without a fight.