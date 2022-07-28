Go

Numsa confirms it forged ahead with congress in contempt of court order

An earlier Labour Court ruling shut the door on an appeal against an earlier interdict.

Numsa members wait outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 25 July 2022 following the labour court’s halting of the union’s congress. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
Numsa members wait outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 25 July 2022 following the labour court’s halting of the union’s congress. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
Ronald Masinda 52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has confirmed it went ahead with its congress in contempt of a court order because it believes the Labour Court was wrong and they are right.

An earlier Labour Court ruling shut the door on an appeal against an earlier interdict.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the national congress that descended into chaos, Numsa’s president Andrew Chirwa cast aspersions about the objectivity of Judge Graham Moshoana.

Moshoana described as disturbing the fact that Numsa proceeded with the congress in contempt of the court order he issued, saying the decision was unwise as the courts have the final say.

At the same time, Numsa's Western Cape region is calling for the congress to be cancelled. The region has labelled the 11th national congress as an unlawful gathering.

However, some delegates say that they now face a security risk as the region is determined to cause chaos at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Some Numsa delegates are raising concerns about those calling for a premature end to the national congress.

But Western Cape representative Vuyo Lufele said they have every right to protest: “They are outside, what do we do, they are forcing themselves here where is your security? The ruling is clear that they must comply fully with the judgment and secondly, they made an application for leave to appeal to court and on that basis, they thought it is easy for them that they can continue with the congress.”

Meanwhile, Numsa has vowed not to go down without a fight.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA