Ntuthuko Shoba’s lawyers argue for reduced sentence

Shoba has been convicted for masterminding the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba have argued for a reduced sentence like the one imposed on the hitman who turned state witness.

Shoba has been convicted for masterminding the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. Earlier this year, he was found guilty of premeditated murder for ordering a hit on 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant in 2020.

He returned to the Johannesburg High Court for sentencing proceedings on Thursday.

The man who carried out the killing - Muzikayise Malephane, turned state witness and was handed a reduced sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Advocate Norman Makhubela pointed out that since the two men acted together, they should be given similar sentences.

But the State prosecutor Faghre Mohammed listed why the two should be treated differently.

“There was remorse by Mr Malephane to such an extent he wanted to give the family closure and Mr Shoba did not do that.”

Acting Judge Stuart Wilson has postponed the matter until Friday when he will hand down the sentence.