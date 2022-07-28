Mpofu accuses FS Head of the PP's Office of being a 'disgruntled employee'

Sphelo Samuel is being cross-examined on day two of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry before Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu has accused the Head of the Public Protector's Office in the Free State of being a disgruntled employee with a wild imagination.

Sphelo Samuel has been being cross-examined on day two of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry before Parliament.

Samuel was charged with nine counts by Mkhwebane, including a breach of the Public Protector's Act. He was recently reinstated after being dismissed.

During his testimony, Samuel accused Mkhwebane of refusing to authorise subpoenas on former Free State premier Ace Magashule, and former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane. According to him, this was during the investigation into the Vrede Dairy Farm project.

He also accused Mkhwebane of having a conflict of interest after Zwane attended her 50th birthday bash 2010. Zwane was fingered in siphoning about R250 million from the local empowerment programme. The money was allegedly moved to the bank accounts of Gupta-owned companies and their associates. Samuel said this demonstrated Mkhwebane's inability to understand her role as public protector.

Mpofu has pointed out that Zwane was not invited to Mkhwebane’s birthday party. He says Zwane came as a plus one. “If she had invited him, then yes, it would have been worse. His mere presence would be objectionable,” Samuel replied.