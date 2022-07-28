Lawyer of accused in Magaqa trial maintains victim died of poisoning

The former ANC Youth League Secretary-General was shot in July 2017 but died in September in a Durban hospital.

DURBAN - A lawyer for one of the accused in the Sindiso Magaqa murder trial maintains that the victim didn’t die from his gunshot wounds but rather from blood poisoning almost months later.

Defence Advocate Shane Matthews called for a postponement to probe this further.

The former African National Cobgress Youth League's secretary general was shot in July 2017 but died in September in a Durban hospital.

On Wednesday, Matthews questioned the link between Magaqa’s death and the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

The matter has been postponed until September.

Matthews plans to probe the smoking gun, pointing out that the cause of death was listed as blood poisoning.

During his argument in court on Wednesday, he mentioned why he wanted to conduct his own probe.

“There is a duty on me to be able to explain to them why am I making an submission that the deceased in this matter died on the gunshots [wounds] he sustained on that day he did, when he only died fifty-seven days later of some other cause in hospital. He died of septicaemia.”

Magaqa’s family previously pointed to poisoning - saying those behind the shooting returned to finish him off.