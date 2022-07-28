Ntlokose and Vavi behind a plot to divide the union - Jim on Numsa's infighting

Irvin Jim blames Numsa's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokose and trade unionist and friend Zwelinzima Vavi for being behind a plot to divide the union.

CAPE TOWN - Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has spoken out about the infighting at the union.

He blames Numsa's second deputy president - Ruth Ntlokose and trade unionist and friend - Zwelinzima Vavi for being behind a plot to divide the union.

Jim said Numsa must emerge from this national congress as united and focus on its ultimate goal of revolutionising and bettering the lives of the working class.

Numsa re-elected its leadership on Wednesday night despite a court interdict against this.

The union is holding its eleventh congress in Cape Town.

"We are disciplining her here and then she goes with Vavi and they try to destroy the Numsa congress.

Do you think we took ourselves to court? No. It was Ruth and Vavi coordinating and trying to sabotage the conference. He was even praying in court."