Hawks arrest four suspects for stolen Eskom cables worth more than R300k

The stolen cables worth more than R300,000 were found in the possession of a former Eskom employee who worked as a senior supervisor in charge of the Bredasdorp Customer Network Centre.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with the theft of Eskom copper cables in the Overberg town of Bredasdorp.

The stolen cables worth more than R300,000 were found in the possession of a former Eskom employee - who worked as a senior supervisor in charge of the Bredasdorp Customer Network Centre.

Officials said the woman's husband - a former police official - is an accomplice in the matter.

The third suspect also previously worked at the Customer Network Centre while the fourth accused is apparently an Elim Local Municipality official.

Preliminary investigations revealed the cables had been stolen from the centre and the suspects started selling them to a local scrap yard in April 2021.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of fraud and theft.