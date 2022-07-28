Four suspects in the PMB tavern shooting abandon bail

The suspects have been charged with murder linked to the tavern shooting which took place on the weekend of the ninth of July.

KwaZulu-NATAL -The four suspects accused of the Sweetwaters tavern murder in Pietermaritzburg have abandoned their bail application.

The four were back in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's court on Thursday morning.

Four victims died while eight others were taken to the hospital when twelve people were shot at the tavern earlier this month.

During the suspects' appearance – four counts of attempted murder were added to the charge sheet.

The matter has now been postponed to September.