Convicted murderer Shoba returns to court for sentencing proceedings

Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of organising the murder of his 8-month pregnant girlfriend - Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba will return to the dock on Thursday morning for sentencing proceedings. Shoba was found guilty of organising the murder of his 8-month pregnant girlfriend - Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.

The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort after another man, Muzikayise Malephane shot her.

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for the crime after he confessed and implicated Shoba.

Judge Stuart Wilson did not hold back when handing down his scathing judgement on Shoba in March.

In May, sentencing proceedings were postponed because Shoba's sentencing report had not been completed. Over the last two months, he was to undergo counselling.

On Thursday, arguments of mitigation and aggravation are expected to begin.