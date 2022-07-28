Babalo Madikizela officially resigns as EC public works MEC

Babalo Madikizela had made his intentions of wanting to leave government clear in May following his defeat against former ally Oscar Mabuyane in a race to become ANC provincial chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Babalo Madikizela has officially resigned as the Eastern Cape’s public works MEC.

Madikizela had made his intentions of wanting to leave government clear in May, following his defeat against former ally Oscar Mabuyane in a race to become the African National Congress' provincial chairperson.

At the time, he told journalists he had done all he could in government and that his heart was no longer vested in serving the public but instead wanted to explore business opportunities.

He told Eyewitness news that he would be finishing off his duties at the end of this month.

"We have managed to find each other with the Premier after a long discussion and he reluctantly accepted so my last day will be Friday, this week the last day of the working month."