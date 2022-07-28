Go

ANC policy conference to review SA's compromised education, training system

In discussion papers issued ahead of this week’s deliberations – the party acknowledges that the education system, since 1994, does not foster a culture of creativity and has failed to encourage the country’s youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

© smolaw11/123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) wants a complete review of the country’s education and training system during its upcoming policy conference.

By its own admission, the ANC said little had been done to cultivate a culture of innovation at schools.

The party has also raised concerns about vandalism at learning institutions and acknowledged that it had no national plan to protect public infrastructure - including schools.

The ANC further admitted it had done very little to eradicate inequalities between rural and urban communities in the education sector - especially information and communications technology infrastructure access.

Part of the proposed solutions to be discussed this weekend is the prioritisation of early childhood development and curriculum development at public institutions

