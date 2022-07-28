ANC staff members vow to continue strike until outstanding salaries paid

Employees have not been paid for the past two months.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) staff members who have not been paid their July salaries say they are planning to continue with their strike until the party pays them.

The party has committed to diverting funds set aside for its policy conference to pay staffers by Thursday, but it's understood it's not fully delivered on this promise.

ANC staff representative Mandla Qwane said: “The payment that has been made, which is June. There hasn’t been any payment made for the month of July.”

He said staff will continue to picket outside Nasrec, where the ANC will hold its sixth national policy conference this week.

“The payment of the June salary does not cover any of the demands that were made. The picket will continue tomorrow as well if the payment has not been made.”