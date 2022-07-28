Donors bankroll ANC to pay aggrieved staffers' salaries

Spokesperson Pule Mabe addressed the media on the sidelines of the party's presidential gala dinner on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it would start paying salaries to aggrieved staff members from Thursday.

The governing party has not been able to settle salaries for the past two months - prompting protest action.

Angry ANC staff members have been staging protests outside the party's Luthuli House over unpaid June and July salaries.

On Wednesday they took their demonstration outside the Nasrec Expo Centre where the governing party held its sixth national policy conference.

"We are thankful to our donors who have heeded the request by our own treasurer general, funds started trickling in today[Wednesday]. The reason why we could have not done payments earlier on, was that we were waiting for funds to be cleared," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

However, it was not clear if the salaries would be backdated by two months.

This is what Mabe had to say when Eyewitness News asked whether the workers would receive their full salaries.

"That part belongs to employees. It is the employees that we need to convey that message to."

Mabe said the party is currently reviewing its management of finances amid changes in legislation governing the funding of political parties.