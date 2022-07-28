ANC loses grip on NMB following signing of multi-party govt coalition

A new coalition agreement will see collaboration between various parties including the DA, the ACDP, PAC, UDM and FF Plus amongst others.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) lost its grip on the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Metro, after a historic multi-party government coalition was signed on Thursday.

The agreement was in the making for four months. It will see collaboration between parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the PAC (Pan Africanist Congress), the UDM (United Democratic Movement), and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), amongst others.

The coalition parties said negotiations will include common objectives, as well as commitments and solutions, to ensure delivery takes place in the metro.

The NMB area has been suffering with a severe water crisis and communities blamed it on the current metro which they say had failed to provide a long-term solution.

The incoming coalition say they want to provide a stable municipality for communities.