ANC reveals 3-point plan to deal with corruption allegations against members

The governing party's head of policy Jeff Radebe has briefed the media on the corruption and state capture discussion documents, which are expected to take centre stage when the conference gets underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has detailed its action plan to respond to damning allegations of corruption against several high-profile politicians.

This includes at least 200 party members implicated in the state capture report.

Straight off the bat, Radebe admitted the party had not read the state capture report page by page and has instead skim read the key sections.

It's a 5000-page document - which details the extent of the rot in state institutions.

In this document, the ANC is accused of facilitating a great deal of the underhanded dealings that birthed state capture.

The report makes critical findings about the ANC, the government and individual ANC members.

Rabede said while the party was still studying the report, a three-point action plan has been established.

Firstly, constitutional, legislative and structural changes proposed by the state capture commission have been referred to various NEC committees for deliberation.

Secondly, the last team on state capture will identify the party's weaknesses and make recommendations on how to tighten processes.

Lastly, Radebe said politicians implicated in the report must come before the party's integrity commission within two months.

"The ANC believes that the work and findings of the state capture commission provide an opportunity for South Africa to make a decisive break with the era of state capture."

This week's policy conference is likely to see the ANC take tough discussions about its future amid growing criticism on governance issues.