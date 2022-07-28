Shocking u-turn: Teffo returns to representing 4 accused in Meyiwa murder trial

Earlier this month Malesela Teffo dropped a bombshell, in the High Court in Pretoria, when he announced his withdrawal.

JOHANNESBURG – Advocate Malesela Teffo has made a complete u-turn. He's announced that he will now return to represent four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Earlier this month, Teffo dropped a bombshell in the High Court in Pretoria when he announced his withdrawal. He cited harassment by the State and the courts.

But in the latest court papers, dated 25 July, Teffo said he has since resolved his withdrawal issue with the relevant stakeholders and will continue as the legal representative for accused one to four.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa. The soccer star was shot at the home of his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.