2022 Rugby Championship set to adopt Red Card Law Trial

JOHANNESBURG - SANZAAR - which oversees Super Rugby and The Rugby Championship competitions - confirmed that it would be reintroducing the 20-minute Red Card law trial for the this year’s Rugby Championship.

The trial has the full support of all four SANZAAR member unions and continues the trial run conducted in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Super Rugby competitions as well as the Rugby Championship in 2021.

Under the terms of the experimental law, the team that loses a player through a red card can have their full complement of 15 restored after 20 minutes, as opposed to the standard law where a player who is ejected from the game cannot be replaced.

The 20 minutes from when a player is red carded to when they may be replaced is measured as "game time".

This follows the same measurement of time already in place for a yellow-carded player in the sin bin.

Matches featuring red cards often cause rugby supporters to lose interest and were often thought to be "dead contests".

SANZAAR believes that a 20-minute red card allows for a significant deterrent to deliberate acts of foul play while it also ensures games will be 15 against 15 - which is what broadcasters and fans consider to be important

"As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of fifteen versus fifteen," said SANZAAR CEO Brendan Morris

RED CARD LAW TRIAL:

• A player receives a yellow card and is sin-binned for 10 minutes. If the same player, then returns to the field after serving their 10 minutes suspension and subsequently receives a second yellow card, which equates to an automatic red card. After a further 20 minutes the red carded player can be replaced.

• A player who has been tactically replaced can return to the field to replace a red-carded player. Note if a team has unused replacements (eg #23) still sitting on the bench it does not have to use them to replace a red-carded player before the use of players who have already been substituted tactically (eg #12).

• Any red-carded player cannot return to the field under any circumstance.

The Rugby Championship kicks off on 6 August with a clash between the world champion Springboks against New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium.