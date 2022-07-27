Two Numsa regions walk out of national congress in Cape Town

They say the gathering is in contempt of court and leaders have not been transparent about the union's finances.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s national congress descended into chaos on Wednesday.

Delegates from the Western Cape region stormed out saying that they would not be part of corruption.

The 11th national congress is taking place despite a Labour Court interdict.

The Western Cape region said the Labour Court interdict should be obeyed and that Mpumalanga’s exclusion was unfair.

One of the members said: “There was a court judgment that came on Saturday evening that interdicted the congress from starting.”

The Eastern Cape region supported the view, saying that the national congress was in contempt of court.

But Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the congress had to go ahead: “We don’t have money to redo this congress. The court was very clear that we can proceed with the congress as long as we adhere to certain minimal principles.”

The Eastern Cape region said suspended office bearers should also have been there.

Earlier, Numsa leaders were slapped with a letter of demand by the faction disputing the convening of the national congress.

The letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, demands that the union should furnish the group including second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse with the minutes of the special central committee meeting that decided the congress should go ahead on Wednesday morning.

The central committee meeting said it had met all the constitutional requirements for the congress to sit, however, the group is challenging this.