Two Numsa regions walk out of national congress in Cape Town
They say the gathering is in contempt of court and leaders have not been transparent about the union's finances.
CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s national congress descended into chaos on Wednesday.
Delegates from the Western Cape region stormed out saying that they would not be part of corruption.
The 11th national congress is taking place despite a Labour Court interdict.
The Western Cape region said the Labour Court interdict should be obeyed and that Mpumalanga’s exclusion was unfair.
One of the members said: “There was a court judgment that came on Saturday evening that interdicted the congress from starting.”
The Eastern Cape region supported the view, saying that the national congress was in contempt of court.
But Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the congress had to go ahead: “We don’t have money to redo this congress. The court was very clear that we can proceed with the congress as long as we adhere to certain minimal principles.”
The Eastern Cape region said suspended office bearers should also have been there.
Earlier, Numsa leaders were slapped with a letter of demand by the faction disputing the convening of the national congress.
The letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, demands that the union should furnish the group including second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse with the minutes of the special central committee meeting that decided the congress should go ahead on Wednesday morning.
The central committee meeting said it had met all the constitutional requirements for the congress to sit, however, the group is challenging this.
JUST IN: #NumsaCongress Numsa members whose suspension was declared invalid by the labour court say the union has not LIFTED their suspension. They say none of the 53 suspended or banned leaders received a letter lifting their suspension in terms of the judgment. TTM pic.twitter.com/NYFkMTfM4cEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2022
#NumsaCongress Delegates singing outside the conference venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2022
Kungcono sigoduke, sithathe imithwale yenu. Ngeke siyimele into yokudlala amanye amadoda pic.twitter.com/cT0TuKdGUF
The disgruntled Numsa members and leaders whose lawyers sent the union the letter of demand say they remain of the view that the union's central committee has not complied with last week's court order that interdicted the congress.
They argue that the letter of demand had to be issued before they approach the court for "appropriate relief".
They had given Numsa until 1 pm on Wednesday.
The union has appealed the interdict that stalled the start of the congress.
Meanwhile, at the congress, delegates are yet to discuss credentials that are expected to be contentious as some regions including the Eastern Cape say they are some delegates in the meeting who are not members in good standing.