Mbalula to rope in police, justice ministries to root out corruption at Prasa

The minister addressed the media during Tuesday's central line route unveiling in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said corruption at the Public Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will not be tolerated again.

The critical central line was closed in 2019 due to theft, vandalism and people occupying land illegally on the rail network.

“I’m also going to add to my colleagues Bheki Cele and Lamola to help me with a specialised team to get the work of fighting corruption at Prasa going... There’s lot of thieves here and I want state law enforcement to camp here,” said Mbalula.

Prasa was also accused of not making profit on Cape Town's central line before the line was shut down in 2019.

The state-owned company said it now had a turnaround strategy to make the train line a profitable business.

"The other one is generating revenue unto the assets that we own, which then brings him this whole ticketing plus our own real estate where we need to bring money,” explained group CEO at Prasa, David Mphelo.