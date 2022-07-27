ANC details plans to deal with those implicated in state capture report

The party says it will give those implicated in the report two months to present themselves before the party's integrity commission.

JOHANNESBURG- The African National Congress (ANC) says it will give those implicated in the state capture report two months to present themselves before the party's integrity commission.

The ANC's head of policy Jeff Radebe led the last of the policy dialogues at Luthuli House on Wednesday, ahead of the start of the party's policy conference on Thursday. Several key policies will be up for debate. The fate of leaders implicated in state capture, and other serious crimes, is expected to take centre stage.

The ruling party has laid out its action plan, in response to damning allegations of corruption, levelled against several high-profile politicians. At least two hundred party members have been implicated in the state capture report. In response to the allegations, the ANC has detailed its plans in the party's discussion documents.

Legislative and structural changes, proposed by the State Capture Commission, have been referred to various National Executive Committees for deliberation. The task team on state capture will identify the party's weaknesses and make recommendations on how to tighten processes.

This week's policy conference is likely to see the ANC have difficult discussions about its future, amid growing criticism of its governance. Radebe says politicians implicated in the state capture report must come before the party's integrity commission within two months.