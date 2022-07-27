North West High Court to hear Sam Mbatha murder case

The accused, aged between 19-years-old and 21-years-old, were arrested in June, a year after Mbatha’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the four men accused of killing socialite Sam Mbatha has been set for the High Court in the North West.

The LGBTQIA+ activist’s body was found in the boot of a burnt-out car in Potchefstroom in the North West in June 2021.

Following the arrest of the four accused, three are on bail and one remains in police custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said all investigations were concluded and the matter was transferred to the High Court.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the suspects would make their first appearance at the High Court 29 August.

“The state provided the defence attorney with an indictment detailing all the charges relating to the murder. Following the murder of Mbatha where his body was discovered in an open field in a burnt vehicle in Klipgat. Police investigations led them to the arrest of Arthur Koza, Thato Masetla, Junior Modise and Mahlatsi Nkuna.”