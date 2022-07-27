Safa’s Jordaan hopes promised bonuses for Banyana will reach squad

Jordaan was speaking after a celebration event for the Women's Afcon champions, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Union Buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said he hoped the promised bonuses for Banyana Banyana would eventually reach the squad.

Jordaan was speaking after a celebration event for the Women's Afcon champions, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Union Buildings.

Ramaphosa affirmed his support for equal pay for national players regardless of gender and promised an additional bonus payment to the team.

The issue of bonus payments reared its head at the initial celebrations on Tuesday when Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa pledged R5.8 million to the winning squad.

However, doubts surfaced when details of a payment timeline were not disclosed.

It was further revealed that the R9.2 million in bonuses promised by Safa to the players was largely made up of the prize money from winning the Wafcon.

Jordaan is adamant Safa will fulfil their end of the bargain but isn't certain where that will be.

WATCH: Banyana Banyana awarded R5.8 million