Ramaphosa reiterates pay parity calls as he welcomes Banyana Banyana

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations champions at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

The women's 2-1 win against Morocco saw them bagging the continental victory during the final game of the tournament.

This follow touchdown celebrations at the OR Tambo International Airport where fans afforded the women a massive horoes’ welcome on Tuesday.

Scenes at the airport where characterised by uproar, song, dance and the brandishing of the South African flag – among others.

There was a similar atmosphere at the Union Buildings – where the nation’s pride was laid bare.

Ramaphosa reiterated calls for women who play for the national football team to be paid equally to the men’s players.

The president said the players had inspired a new generation of girls all over the country to emulate their exploits while also providing relief for South Africans from their troubles.

“I believe we have to do good by you… You do deserve much more recognition. .. You have put our nation on the map, once again… You deserve much more…”

He pledged to support the move towards equal pay for male and female players while also promising additional bonus payment for the winning squad.

At the same time, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa awarded the team an additional R5.8 million following their victory an addition to the R9.2 million that the South African Football Association set aside for the champions.

Politicians including agriculture, land reform and rural development Minister Thoko Didiza and human settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane were part of the blissful celebration.