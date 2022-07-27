Ramaphosa's private interests were at stake in Phala Phala saga, inquiry hears

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded that the president's private interests was at stake in the Phala Phala saga.

The Western Cape High Court heard the arguments of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane challenging her suspension on Wednesday.

Mkhwebane was suspended in June pending the outcome of her impeachment inquiry before Parliament.

Her lawyers argued that her suspension was driven by revenge as she was about to begin an investigation into the Phala Phala scandal.

Former state security boss Arthur Fraser brought to light how the president had millions in foreign currency stolen from Phala Phala.

Ramaphosa’s lawyer advocate, Karrisha Pillay, pointed out that the president's private interest in the Phala Phala Gate investigation but insisted there was no risk of a conflict of interest because of the provisions made by the Public Protector Act.

Pillay referred to the provision for Mkhwebane's deputy to be appointed acting Public Protector and not for Ramaphosa to make an appointment.

The Democratic Alliance was party to this matter because the motion for a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness was brought by its chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

The party's lawyer Steven Butlender also pointed out how there was no reason at the stage to doubt Gcaleka's integrity.

Judgement in this matter was reserved.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing before Parliament will resume Thursday morning.