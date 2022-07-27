Provinces split on ANC's 'step aside' rule ahead of policy conference

Step aside is likely to be one of the major battles at the ANC's policy conference as different factions fight it out for the soul of the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - As some of the African National Congress’s (ANC) largest provinces like KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Limpopo make their disapproval of the step aside rule known, others like the Northern Cape said they would use this week’s policy conference to fight to keep the contentious 2017 resolution alive.

Eyewitness News previously reported that some would push for the rule, which calls for those facing corruption allegations to step aside from their roles in the organisation or be immediately suspended, to fall away by December.

In April, the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) tightened the rule barring those implicated from contesting leadership positions.

Provinces like KZN and Limpopo, which both have leaders barred from political activity due to the step aside resolution, are likely to flex their muscles, both this week and again in December, in a bid to crush the rule.

KZN, as it elected new leadership, made its views clear, calling for the complete scrapping of the rule.

Limpopo deliberated over it at its Provincial General Council (PGC) this week.

However, the Northern Cape, which held its PGC over the weekend, disagreed.

“And we reaffirm that decision that was taken at Nasrec that we must fight corruption and those who are charged must step aside. So, that’s the position of the Northern Cape,” said its secretary Deshi Ngxanga.

Ngxanga said his province, unlike others, also gave much thought to the state capture commission report and its outcomes, calling for all of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations to be implemented.

The policy conference will formally kickoff on Friday.