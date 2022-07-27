Numsa faction on 'standby' to interdict national congress again

However, it remained to be seen whether this renewed attempt to constitute the highest decision-making structure of the union would succeed as it also faced a threat of being interdicted again.

JOHANNESBURG - Delegates arrived at the Cape Town Convention Centre where the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) hoped to commence with its 11th National Congress on Wednesday morning.

Numsa was interdicted from proceeding with the elective congress after members who were suspended successfully challenged the decision of the Central Committee to do so at the Johannesburg Labour Court.

Different factions of the country’s largest trade union sang as they anticipated the start of the congress.

However, their songs clearly demonstrated the divisions with some warning that “your day will come” as they carried placards indicating that they were pushing for the removal of the incumbent leadership - which was standing to be re-elected.

Others were singing that Irvin Jim and Andrew Chirwa were coming back.

Eyewitness News was informed that the faction, which believed that the congress did not meet muster of the law, was on “standby” to apply for an interdict in a bid to see a fresh sitting at the Labour Court.

They argued that there was no six months’ notice before the gathering took place as provisioned for in the union’s constitution, among other issues.