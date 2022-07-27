NPA welcomes sentencing against Myeni for naming witness at Zondo Inquiry

The embattled former chair of the South African Airways board has pleaded guilty to defeating the administration of justice for exposing the identity of protected witness ‘Mr X’ at the state capture commission of inquiry in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the now convicted criminal Dudu Myeni’s sentence.

She was given a fine of R120,000 or two years in prison, half of which was suspended for five years, on condition that she’s not convicted of the same crime again during this period.

Myeni’s counsel, Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, read the plea agreement into the record on Wednesday: “The accused admits that on the day in question while testifying in the commission, she disclosed the true name or identity of ‘Mr X’ on more than one occasion, which defeated or obstructed the administration of justice.”

In terms of her sentence, he indicated that this was agreed upon by both the State and the defence but mentioned that they weren’t ‘happy’ as such and would have ideally preferred more leniency.

The State, for its part, is satisfied though. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We believe that it’s just one that does not induce shock, nor does it seem too lenient. It gives effect to the principle of equality before the law. So, as the NPA, we welcome the decision.”

Myeni is expected to opt for the fine, half of which is then payable on Wednesday and the other half next month.