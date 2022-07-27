Mkhwebane declined subpoenas for politicians in Vrede farm probe, Parly hears

Sphelo Samuel who is head of the Public Protector's Office in the Free State is testifying against Mkhwebane.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s committee into the Public Protector's impeachment hearing has heard how Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not want any findings made against politicians in the Vrede Dairy Farm investigation.

He was fired after supporting an investigation into the public protector but was recently reinstated with the CCMA ordering that he be paid R1.5 million or a year's salary.

Mkhwebane's report into the project was declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid by the High Court.

Samuel was head of the Public Protector's Free State Office when a complaint was laid of maladministration in the Vrede Dairy Farm Project.

He has told the Section 194 committee how former public protector Thuli Madonsela had rejected an initial draft report into the project, because it did not indicate the names of politicians who were implicated in maladministration.

Samuel said after the investigation was handed over to Mkhwebane, he tried to invite then Free State premier Ace Magashule and former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane for meetings, but they refused to cooperate.

He said that's when he wrote to Mkhwebane requesting that they be subpoenaed: “Her response was that she does not want any findings made against these politicians. So, she declined my request to prepare subpoenas for her signature.”

Samuel said it was then apparent to him that evidence unearthed during the investigation implicated certain politicians.