JHB City Power threatens to withdraw in areas where technicians are attacked

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power is on Wednesday threatening to withdraw from areas where their technicians are coming under increasing attack.

During restoration activities, City Power technicians are often targeted by criminals.

The power utility has called on police to increase visibility around power substations.

City Power said several attacks, sometimes at gunpoint, had been reported since the beginning of this year.

The latest attack in Alexander has led authorities to believe that such incidents are engineered to facilitate crime waves.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they had suspended night-time callouts to protect their teams.

“It will be difficult and costly for City Power to deploy security with each and every outage that we respond to. On a daily basis, on average, we respond to about 1,000 outage calls. We therefore appeal to the community desist from threatening our workers.”