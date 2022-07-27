IPPs optimistic about adding to SA's electricity grid

The president presented a plan on Monday to get power producers connected onto the grid as soon as possible.

JOHANNESBURG - Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are busy at work as they plan to add to the electricity grid as set out in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s power plan.

The president presented a plan on Monday to get power producers connected onto the grid as soon as possible.

The chief executive officer (CEO) at African Rainbow Energy, Brian Dames, said they were hard at work for some time now within the confines of the existing legislation.

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa on Eskom and the energy crisis

However, he said that Eskom should be fixed first.

“The plan is spot on: fix what we have and add additional capacity. It’s not just a plan, it’s renewable."

Dames, who was the CEO at Eskom, said adding at least 5000 megawatts to the grid was achievable.

“You know, if we implement what we all agree on, we will, as a country, move forward significant.”

The plan by government was broadly welcomed, with many noting that it should be implemented with speed.