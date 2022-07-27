Interpol nabs 3 Lesotho nationals suspected of murder in SA

The three suspects were linked to the fatal shooting of a fifty-five-year-old man on the Kapteinsdrift farm near Bonnievale in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Interpol assisted in the extradition of three Lesotho nationals suspected of committing murder in South Africa.

They were linked to the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man on the Kapteinsdrift farm near Bonnievale in 2019.

Police say a female victim sustained serious injuries in the attack and was transported to a nearby hospital.

South African Police Service spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said the suspects fled the scene with two firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The investigation team went the extra mile and pursued information which resulted in indications that three persons of interest fled the area the same night of the attack in a bid to evade an arrest.”

Swartbooi said that the arrests paved the way for a marathon extradition enquiry at Mohale’s Hoek Magistrates Court in Lesotho.

“The three suspects were extradited at the Maseru border facilitated by Interpol where the warrant of arrest was executed. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Bonnievale Magistrate Court.”