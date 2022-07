Myeni pleads guilty to naming protected Zondo commission witness Mr X

She made her first appearance in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court this March and agreed to plead guilty after a failed attempt to have the director of public prosecutions review the decision to prosecute her.

JOHANNESBURG - Dudu Myeni has pleaded guilty to criminal charges of defeating the administration of justice on Wednesday.

The charges relate to her indiscretion at the state capture commission of inquiry in November 2020, when she named a protected witness “Mr X” - twice - while testifying live on camera.

She made her first appearance in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court this March and agreed to plead guilty after a failed attempt to have the director of public prosecutions review the decision to prosecute her.

In the agreement between Dudu Myeni and the state, the former admitted to having unlawfully - and with the intent to defeat the administration of justice - revealed Mr X's name.

She said she was aware the commission's chair Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had ordered his identity be withheld and that she had no justification for her actions.

She said she knew they were wrong and unlawful.

She was sentenced to either two years in prison or a fine of R120,000 - with half of whichever option she chooses suspended for five years.

In the likely event she chooses the fine - R30,000 has to be paid on Wednesday and the other R30,000 next month.