Dudu Myeni expected to plead guilty in defeating administration of justice case

JOHANNESBURG -

Beleaguered former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni returns to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday for her defeating the administration of justice case to which she’s expected to plead guilty.

The charges against Myeni stem from her comment at the state capture commission of inquiry in November 2020, when she revealed the identity of a protected witness - “Mr X” - while testifying live on camera.

To add insult to injury she then repeated it despite a warning from commission chair and newly announced chief justice Raymond Zondo not to.

Zondo announced the commission was opening a criminal case against Myeni that same month and this march, Myeni was finally officially charged and summoned to appear in court.

Dudu Myeni has up until this point been fighting tooth and nail to wriggle out of the charges she’s facing.

Myeni previously made representations to the office of the national director of public prosecutions to reconsider trying her but these were unsuccessful.

She had then been expected to escalate her representations to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

But in a dramatic about-turn, it emerged at her last appearance in the dock in June that she had entered plea negotiations with the state.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously indicated that it was hopeful this process would be concluded by today. Whether it will be, remains to be seen though.