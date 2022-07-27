Cele: Delays in Sindiso Magaqa murder trial not good for family

The minister attended the court case of the slain former ANC Youth League secretary general on Wednesday.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was sad to see the delays in the Sindiso Magaqa trial that finally got under way at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

However, the matter has seen yet another postponement.

The defence wants to conduct its own investigations on the matter and asked for a postponement until September 2022 for a pre-trial.