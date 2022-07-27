Cabinet yet to decide on erection of R22m flag project

Questions have been raised about why the controversial R22 million project is on the cards again – despite a public outcry.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions have been raised about why the controversial R22 million flag pole project was on the cards again – despite a public outcry.



The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Tshepo Mhlongo said Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi minister is out of touch, following the news that his controversial project may still become a reality.

When it was first announced earlier this year, the project triggered widespread outrage and President Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently announced he had instructed Mthethwa to scrap it.

Despite this, Mthethwa in a written reply to a parliamentary question from the DA indicated it was still going to be discussed by Cabinet and that a final decision is yet to be made.

The DA's shadow minister for sports, arts and culture, Mhlongo: “And the minister is obviously out of touch with the community. There was a public outcry, there was a petition that was submitted, but even today this matter’s going back for discussion.”

The minister has indicated that public consultation on the project won’t be necessary - something Mhlongo is also

critical of.

“We believe public participation it's so important, it’s one of the vital issues in the constitution that you must consult. The Bathopele principle it’s there. Consult, consult, consult. But the minister is telling us that he cannot consult, the unit project is going to implement this after discussion with the cabinet,” he said.

Defending the flag pole project earlier, Mthethwa said his department was entrusted with promoting social cohesion.

The flag pole is expected to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane should it be given the green light.

It's sparked outrage, with many saying that it's a waste of taxpayers' money.