ANC: Poor political will to implement our own policies costing voter support

JOHANNESBURG - After 28 years at the helm, the African National Congress (ANC) has acknowledged that its continued lack of political will in the implementation of its own policies is costing it electoral support.

This forms part of the analyses the party has made ahead of its policy conference, which starts on Thursday in Johannesburg.

The discussion documents, which have been shared with party members and the general public once more raises concerns over the impact of political interference and patronage on governance and the legislature.

Political considerations and corrupt networks have hollowed out the country's crime fighting institutions with efforts to undo the damage failing to take shape quickly.

The ANC in its own diagnosis of what's gone wrong with the party, lists a lack of political will, maturity and visionary leadership as some of the issues holding it back from delivering services that meet the standards people deserve.

It hopes deliberations this week will focus on ways to rebuild relationships with sectors such as business, civil society and religious groups can help undo a lot of the things that have gone wrong in the country.

In this section of the discussion documents, the ANC also gives itself a pat on the back for increasing access to water, flushing toilets and refuse removal, it has to contend with the realities like unstable power supply, poor quality roads and a criminal justice system that is struggling to the gain full confidence of the public.

While the party continues losing electoral support, the ANC does take credit for creating the necessary systems that have withstood in some areas a change of leadership without caving in.