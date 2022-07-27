ANC policy conference to set the cat among the pigeons

Its due to hold its sixth Policy conference in Nasrec from Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - This week will present the African National Congress (ANC) with yet another opportunity to reflect on its role in society and to map out a plan for the next five years - which could possibly see the party out of government.

While this is meant to be a review on ANC policies, it would also serve as precursor to its much anticipated 55th National Elective Conference where it will elect new leadership ion December.

The conference is expected to be a battle ground as the opposing factions vie for dominance in the party’s ranks.

From the first session of the event on Thursday, which is likely to be open to the public, those for and against party president Cyril Ramaphosa will seek to make their views known.

Previously, numbers swelled commissions dealing with socio-economic transformation as some party members pushed for nationalisation.

However, a tough few years with the step aside resolution, which seeks to pluck the corrupt out of the former liberation movement, would probably result in many eyeing deliberations over organisational renewal.

Party members are expected to have at least gone through the 188-page discussion documents - which sets the tone for its approach to transformation, the development of a sustainable economy, as well as peace and stability.

But despite the ANC’s own narrow politics, for the broader public this week presents a real chance for the governing party to seriously think about the staggering unemployment rate, high cost of living, and increasing crime, with the hope of proper solutions coming to the fore.

The policy conference will close on Sunday.