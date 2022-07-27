ActionSA's Newcastle councillor Mzwakhe Mbatha wounded in shooting

Mbatha was shot by an unknown gunman on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Action South Africa in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern following the shooting of its Newcastle councillor Mzwakhe Mbatha.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the face and is currently in hospital.

KZN ActionSA spokesperson Busi Radebe said: “At this time, we cannot confirm whether or not the attack was personal or politically motivated. We look forward to the police investigating this matter. We wish councillor Mbatha a speedy recovery.”