ActionSA's Newcastle councillor Mzwakhe Mbatha wounded in shooting
Mbatha was shot by an unknown gunman on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Action South Africa in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern following the shooting of its Newcastle councillor Mzwakhe Mbatha.
Mbatha was shot by an unknown gunman on Wednesday night.
He sustained a gunshot wound to the face and is currently in hospital.
KZN ActionSA spokesperson Busi Radebe said: “At this time, we cannot confirm whether or not the attack was personal or politically motivated. We look forward to the police investigating this matter. We wish councillor Mbatha a speedy recovery.”