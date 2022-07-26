WC High Court judges question Ramaphosa’s timing in suspending Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane has accused the president of suspending her even before her impeachment hearings began before Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Judges in the Western Cape High Court have questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa's timing in suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane has accused the president of suspending her even before her impeachment hearings began in Parliament.

The president suspended Mkhwebane in June pending the outcome of those hearings.

Lawyers for Mkhwebane have argued that her suspension was driven by revenge, pointing out how it was before the Section 194 committee looking into her impeachment could even begin its work.

But President Ramaphosa's lawyers have argued that he had two confirmation letters from Parliament, one dating back to June last year and another from March this year, confirming the start of proceedings even though no hearings had been conducted.

They have also argued that according to the Constitution, the integrity of the Public Protector's Office may be compromised if her suspension was further delayed.

The judges then questioned why the president waited until June this year to suspend Mkhwebane to which Ramaphosa's lawyer, advocate Karrisha Pillay reminded the court that Mkhwebane had approached the courts to challenge the inquiry.

She has also pointed out that the president asked the public protector for reasons why she should not be suspended just days after the Constitutional Court ruled that the impeachment hearing should continue.