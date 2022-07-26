WC govt pleased Transnet has included private sector as renewable energy partner

Transnet has published a request for information for businesses to join hands in renewable energy projects at eight commercial ports, including the ports of Cape Town and Saldanha Bay.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has welcomed Transnet's efforts to include the private sector as a renewable energy partner at South Africa's ports of entry.

Transnet has published a request for information for businesses to join hands in renewable energy projects at eight commercial ports, including the ports of Cape Town and Saldanha Bay.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger, has called for greater private sector participation, in line with Operation Vulindlela.

Operation Vulindlela was established in 2020 as a joint initiative of the Presidency and Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms.

Wenger hopes it’s the first of many more such interventions that will include big business as partners.

"Historically, insufficient infrastructure investment, specifically at the Port of Cape Town, and poor maintenance has caused significant insufficiencies compromising economic growth and job creation. It's, therefore, good news to see this approach adopted by Transnet, which we hope is the first of many more interventions that will include the private sector as partners."