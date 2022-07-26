Scores of fans gather at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome Banyana home

Scores of fans have gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning awaiting the arrival of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana.

The team will be landing at the airport on Tuesday morning and they will be greeted with a welcoming ceremony.

As part of the proceedings, a number of speakers will be celebrating the women, including from the sports ministry, Safa and Sasol.

The team reigned supreme against tournament host Morocco, winning 2-1 on Saturday.

The national women's soccer team also saw Andile Dlamini being named as the goalkeeper of the tournament, while Hildah Magaia emerged as the top goal scorer.