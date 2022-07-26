Ramaphosa: Govt to lift licensing threshold for energy generation projects

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night addressed the nation, emphasising the urgent need to add new generation capacity to the national grid.

CAPE TOWN - Government said the licensing threshold for embedded energy generation projects will be lifted.

"We will release a request for proposals for battery storage by September this year and a further request for gas power as soon as possible the after," the president said.

Ramaphosa's address follows a number of consultations within government as well as with affected parties and experts outside of government in a bid to resolve South Africa's crippling energy struggles.

He said that Eskom would be repaired and the grid strengthened.

"It is now been decided that over the next 12 months, Eskom will increase the budget allocated for critical maintenance to increase the reliability of its generation capacity," Ramaphoa said.

Government last year raised the embedded generation threshold to 100 megawatts.

President Ramaphosa said that they had unlocked a pipeline of more than 80 confirmed private sector projects, with a combined capacity of over 6000 megawatts.

"These changes have fundamentally changed the generation landscape following the success of this reform and the enthusiasm by private sector. We will remove the licencing threshold from embedded generation completely," the president said.

Ramaphosa said that this would prompt more private investment in electricity generation.

"While they may not require licences, all new generation projects will still have to register with a regulator and comply with the technical requirements for grid connection and our environmental legislation," Ramaphosa explained.

Government said that existing independent power producers will also be allowed to sell surplus energy to Eskom.