Ramaphosa farm burglary will be dealt with without fear or favour - NPA's Batohi

President Cyril Ramaphosa stands accused of concealing a robbery at his Limpopo farm and later paying off suspects who stole millions in foreign currency for their silence.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said that the Phala Phala farm matter would be dealt with without fear or favour once it had reached her office.

Batohi made the statement during a media briefing on high-profile extraditions in Pretoria.

Batohi said that criminal conduct at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in January 2020 was currently being probed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks.

She said that the NPA stood ready to deal with the matter once the Hawks handed over their findings.

"This matter will be dealt with like any other matter. The rule of law must prevail in our country no matter what," Batohi said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing but he has committed to cooperating with law enforcement authorities.