Ramaphosa address on energy plan hailed as major step towards ending power cuts

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a range of measures to stop blackouts while addressing the nation on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - There is consensus that that the energy plan announced by the president on Monday night is a major step to stop rolling power cuts once and for all.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a range of measures to stop blackouts while addressing the nation on Monday night.

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa on Eskom and the energy crisis

Co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Swilling, said that government had finally stepped up and taken action.

"We should be talking about an energy emergency. We did not call for a state of emergency or a state of disaster. We just wanted to say 'listen, this is such a bad crisis, it's an emergency'. Let's focus on it and let's not waste this good crisis," Swilling said.

He said that there must be progress now.

"It seems like we need crises to force us to make the decisions that we should have made. We've had many opportunities since 2008 to make the big decisions and we keep on missing them," Swilling said.

Head of the project management office at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, said that the removal of licencing was quite significant.

"There are a number of projects, over 100 and some of them quite large, that would take this opportunity to use that new regime change around the regulation process and I do think it's going to be important," Dicks said.

He said that this was a major step in connecting independent power producers to the grid.

"We need to make sure that we, as the president indicated, the second component is ensuring that we can buy as much megawatts or get as much megawatts onto the grid. We need to look at all options. Of course, Eskom needs to provide that leeway to be able to purchase from existing IPPs who do have surplus capacity," Dicks said.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses nation on energy crisis