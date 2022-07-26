Prince Mbonisi's bid to halt King Misuzulu's coronation struck off the roll

The court found the application to halt the coronation wasn't urgent.

JOHANNESBURG - An urgent bid to interdict the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini from going ahead next month, has been struck from the roll in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The king's uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu and twelve others had brought the application - pending another application presently before the same court challenging the lawfulness of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of king Misuzulu as the monarch.

Earlier, King Misuzulu's legal team asked the court to strike out allegations that the king has committed incest and has substance abuse issues.

This was contained in court papers lodged by the king’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi.

In his papers, Prince Mbonisi went so far as to claim that “in a rage of drunkenness,” the king attacked and insulted his late father and predecessor during a birthday celebration.

In addition to opposing the interdict application, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation together with the king, launched a counter application to have these comments which they’ve described as baseless and scandalous struck out.

Their counsel, advocate Griffiths Madonsela, on Tuesday argued it was wrong for the applicants to have made the allegations and charged that they were doing nothing more than peddling rumours.