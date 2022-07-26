Numsa leaders resolve to convene 11th national congress this week

The decision was reached during a special central committee meeting of the union which concluded a short while ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that leaders of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have resolved to convene the union's 11th national congress from Wednesday to Friday.

The decision was reached during a special central committee meeting of the union, which concluded on Tuesday afternoon.

Numsa was interdicted from proceeding with the elective congress after members who were suspended successfully challenged the decision of the committee to do so at the Johannesburg Labour Court.

Numsa is the country's largest trade union and represents members in key parts of the South African economy - including manufacturing, mining, and energy generation.

Although sources who were in the Numsa central committee meeting say delegates locked horns several times over the credentials needed to convene a congress, the faction in support of the re-election of current leaders headed by general secretary Irvin Jim got their way in the end.

Having invited suspended members back into the processes of the union, an obligation they needed to fulfil as per the constitution of Numsa and the Labour Court judgment, the group with the upper hand in the central committee appears to believe they will be fully compliant with the prescripts of the policies and laws that govern them.

The Eastern Cape region’s Mziyanda Twani is said to have told the central committee that this would not be possible despite the appointment of a credential committee to handle issues around who should be present or not in the meeting.

He questioned how delegates who were never products of local shop steward council elections will be allowed to form part of the gathering.

The Eastern Cape is among the regions calling for a leadership change in the union.

He threatened that they would not be party to a process that violates their constitution, spelling even more trouble for the divided union.